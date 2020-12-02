Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Dis-Chem

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

02 December 2020 - 09:29 Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Dis-Chem as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Dis-Chem, I think that they have the space they need to grow into, which will help profitability levels as well as the recovery in the wholesale division. This will come through over the next few years and they are also beneficiaries in terms of consumer health and wellbeing and benefiting from the front shop sales.”

