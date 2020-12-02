Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Dis-Chem
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
02 December 2020 - 09:29
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Dis-Chem as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Dis-Chem, I think that they have the space they need to grow into, which will help profitability levels as well as the recovery in the wholesale division. This will come through over the next few years and they are also beneficiaries in terms of consumer health and wellbeing and benefiting from the front shop sales.”
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.