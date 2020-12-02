WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and MTN

Independent Analyst, Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose MTN

Gilmour said: “I’m going with Afrimat, the iron-ore prices are staying remarkably high. Companies like Tianjin are mining it at about $126 a ton and Afrimat is mining at about $30 a ton, it’s a no-brainer.”

Booysen said: “I’m going for MTN, MTN has an incredibly diverse exposure to to general African and emerging markets, they are difficult territories, absolutely, but that’s really where the opportunity is for us.