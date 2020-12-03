Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — dollar

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

03 December 2020
Image: 123RF / Mikalai Maminau

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose dollar as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m picking the dollar at the moment, I don’t want to pick any particular asset right now because markets are at near all-time highs.”

