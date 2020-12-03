Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — dollar
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
03 December 2020 - 08:23
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose dollar as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m picking the dollar at the moment, I don’t want to pick any particular asset right now because markets are at near all-time highs.”
