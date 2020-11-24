Markets

News Leader

WATCH: How the rand reacted to the ratings downgrades

RMB’s Kim Silberman talks to Business Day TV about the dynamics at play in the currency market

24 November 2020 - 09:07 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was firmer on Monday following Friday’s losses after Moody’s and Fitch downgraded SA further into junk status.

Business Day TV spoke to Kim Silberman from RMB for more detail.

RMB's Kim Silberman talks to Business Day TV about the dynamics at play in the currency market

