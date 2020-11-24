News Leader
WATCH: How the rand reacted to the ratings downgrades
RMB’s Kim Silberman talks to Business Day TV about the dynamics at play in the currency market
24 November 2020 - 09:07
The rand was firmer on Monday following Friday’s losses after Moody’s and Fitch downgraded SA further into junk status.
Business Day TV spoke to Kim Silberman from RMB for more detail.
