Rand steadies after ratings downgrades for SA The strengthening of the rand shows that a downgrade was already priced in, one market analyst says

The rand was firmer on Monday, regaining Friday’s losses after Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch downgraded SA further into junk status, while S&P Global Ratings maintained its outlook.

A further downgrade to SA’s rating did little to deter the rand in morning trade on Monday, with the local currency reaching an intraday best of R15.3028/$, its best level since last Monday, according to Infront data...