MARKET WRAP: Rand posts longest weekly run of gains since August as traders await ratings agencies
The JSE is slightly lower on the week with global markets torn between vaccine optimism and concerns about rising Covid-19 infections
20 November 2020 - 18:18
The rand has gained for a third week, its longest run in almost three months, as growing optimism that progress is being made in producing a Covid-19 vaccine boosted sentiment towards the global economic outlook.
SA’s currency was also supported on Thursday as the Reserve Bank kept its main interest rate unchanged, protecting the yield advantage of holding local assets. The rand stayed firm on Friday as traders awaited key ratings decisions from S&P Global and Moody’s Investors Service...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now