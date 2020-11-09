WATCH: ESG investing gets boost by Joe Biden victory

Markets

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how Covid-19 has diverted attention away from the drive towards ESG-focused investing

The Covid-19 outbreak has diverted attention away from the drive towards ESG-focused investing that had become the dominant narrative in the asset management industry. With US President-elect Joe Biden set to take the US back to the global leadership role it was playing in the Paris Accord, it will almost certainly be one of the defining issues for investors over the next decade.

Michael Avery speaks to Adrian Bertrand, co-founder of Six Capitals Advisory, an ESG and Impact Advisory firm and consultant responsible for the Crisa (Code for Responsible Investing in SA) secretariat; Mia Kruger, director of research and fund management at Kruger International; Zeyn Ismail, head of Stanlib Credit Alternatives’ investment; and Nomathibana Matshoba, MD of Terebinth Capital

ETFs broaden investor options

Exchange traded funds are efficient and cost-effective, and offer a great deal of diversification, writes Pedro van Gaalen
Companies
1 week ago

GOMOLEMO SEETE: Taking stock of ESG in a time of fear and viral panic

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted multiple industries and changed ESG investing
Opinion
1 month ago

ESG investing may be in the early stages of a bubble

When high performers become low performers, investors will return to companies that care about making money
Markets
1 month ago

Passive investing no longer as simple as tracking an index

There are now 70 times more stock market indices than there are quoted stocks in the world
National
1 month ago

Institutional investors have financial might to change mindsets and investment patterns

Large-scale investment vehicles have a vital role to play and must deliberately invest for the future
Opinion
1 month ago

