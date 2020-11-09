WATCH: ESG investing gets boost by Joe Biden victory

The Covid-19 outbreak has diverted attention away from the drive towards ESG-focused investing that had become the dominant narrative in the asset management industry. With US President-elect Joe Biden set to take the US back to the global leadership role it was playing in the Paris Accord, it will almost certainly be one of the defining issues for investors over the next decade.

Michael Avery speaks to Adrian Bertrand, co-founder of Six Capitals Advisory, an ESG and Impact Advisory firm and consultant responsible for the Crisa (Code for Responsible Investing in SA) secretariat; Mia Kruger, director of research and fund management at Kruger International; Zeyn Ismail, head of Stanlib Credit Alternatives’ investment; and Nomathibana Matshoba, MD of Terebinth Capital