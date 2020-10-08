GOMOLEMO SEETE: Taking stock of ESG in a time of fear and viral panic
08 October 2020 - 19:49
Responsible investing is a strategy that incorporates environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into investment decisions.
There are two overarching areas: the first is where ESG factors are considered when making investment decisions; and the second is “active ownership” or “impact investing”, where the investor encourages changes in a company that reduce the impact of ESG risks or changes that result in more sustainable business practices.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now