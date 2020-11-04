Markets

JSE faces mostly flat Asian markets as US results roll in

All eyes are on the US election, with the outcome still uncertain, though the market seems to be pricing in a win for incumbent Donald Trump

04 November 2020 - 07:11 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

The JSE faces mostly flat Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with all eyes on the US election results.

There are signs the market is pricing in a win for incumbent US President Donald Trump, Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a note, including strength for the dollar, and lower US treasury yields.

“That is basically the opposite of what we saw when Trump tested positive for Covid-19,” Innes said.

In morning trade, the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were little changed, while Japan’s Nikkei added 1.95%.

Gold was down 0.58% to $1,897.22/oz while platinum fell 0.5% to $863.06. Brent crude was up 1.25% to $40.66 a barrel.

The rand slipped 1.26% to R16.26/$.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, fell 1.76%.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Wednesday, with focus instead on the US election results.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Bet on Joe Biden for US president helps lift global markets

But a Trump win, a contested result or just a divided outcome could all trigger corrections in markets
Markets
19 hours ago

Wall Street closes higher on US election stimulus hopes

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq close higher as investors bet the election will be decided without a prolonged process
Markets
7 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks below R16/$ for first time since March

Global markets rally as they price in a US presidential election win for Joe Biden
Markets
13 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Aspen boosts JSE gains with biggest ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks below R16/$ for first ...
Markets
3.
Bet on Joe Biden for US president helps lift ...
Markets
4.
Wall Street closes higher on US election stimulus ...
Markets
5.
JSE lifts on the day of the US elections
Markets

Related Articles

Oil prices recover a bit but gains capped by rising Covid-19 cases

Markets

JSE lifts on the day of the US elections

Markets

Oil loses ground as Covid-19 cases rise

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Reinet

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.