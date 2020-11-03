JSE lifts on the day of the US elections
Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s campaigns had claimed the inside track to victory on the eve of the elections
03 November 2020 - 10:31
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday, in line with its global counterparts as investors braced for the US election.
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaigns had claimed the inside track to victory on the eve of the elections.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now