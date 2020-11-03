Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Reinet
Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
03 November 2020 - 10:23
Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Reinet as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick tonight is Reinet, it is a holding company and has two massive assets being British American Tobacco [BAT] and then Pension Corp in the UK.”
