WATCH: Stock pick — Reinet

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

03 November 2020 - 10:23 Business Day TV
Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Reinet as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick tonight is Reinet, it is a holding company and has two massive assets being British American Tobacco [BAT] and then Pension Corp in the UK.”

