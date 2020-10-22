MARKET WRAP: JSE ends four-day run on fading US stimulus hopes
Markets will also be watching the second and final US presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden
22 October 2020 - 18:15
The JSE snapped four days of gains on Thursday, with global equities mixed as focus remains on US politics and stimulus talks in Washington.
The JSE all share fell 0.99% to 54,796.42 points and the top 40 1.23%. Resources dropped 2.99% and platinum miners 3.57%.
