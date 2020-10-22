Rand firms for fifth day on US stimulus hopes
The rand reached an intra-day best of R16.2651/$
22 October 2020 - 11:51
The rand was on track for its fifth day of gains on Thursday morning as investor focus remains on US stimulus talks, with a decision on the deal expected in the coming days
IG senior market analyst Shaun Murison attributes the rand’s movements to dollar weakness rather than rand strength, as markets look to the prospect of US stimulus for short-term guidance.
