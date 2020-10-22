JSE falls as US stimulus talks stall
Investors are awaiting more direction regarding negotiations for more fiscal stimulus in the US
22 October 2020 - 11:54
The JSE was on track to snap its four day winning streak on Thursday as stalling US stimulus talks weighed on sentiment.
At 10.15am, the JSE all share was down 0.59% to 55,020.53 points and the top 40 0.64%. Resources were down 1.38% and gold miners 3.69%.
