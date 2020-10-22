Markets JSE falls as US stimulus talks stall Investors are awaiting more direction regarding negotiations for more fiscal stimulus in the US BL PREMIUM

The JSE was on track to snap its four day winning streak on Thursday as stalling US stimulus talks weighed on sentiment.

At 10.15am, the JSE all share was down 0.59% to 55,020.53 points and the top 40 0.64%. Resources were down 1.38% and gold miners 3.69%.