Markets JSE weaker as investors look at US stimulus decision expected this week BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday, with its global market peers mixed, as investors’ attention remains on the US stimulus deal, with the outcome of which is expected this week.

On Tuesday, US House speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s hopeful for a stimulus agreement this week, which would be crucial to getting a bill passed by election day. Investors are cautious as to whether or not this will materialise.