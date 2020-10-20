WATCH: Stock picks — Gaia Fund and Stor-Age

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Gaia Fund 1 as her stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Stor-Age.

Kruger said: “We’ve really been looking for ways to invest into ESG Investments and particularly in SA to make a positive difference. We found a great investment there and in the Tsitsikamma community wind farm. It’s being listed on Thursday on 4AX and it will be listed within a fund called Gaia Fund 1.”

Booysen said: “I’m going with Store-Age, a property company that’s local but it has a little bit of a different spin on property ... it’s essentially those storage units. I think they have about 50 sites locally and they’re growing actually quite significantly.”