WATCH: Stock picks — Gaia Fund and Stor-Age
Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV
20 October 2020 - 08:52
Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Gaia Fund 1 as her stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Stor-Age.
Kruger said: “We’ve really been looking for ways to invest into ESG Investments and particularly in SA to make a positive difference. We found a great investment there and in the Tsitsikamma community wind farm. It’s being listed on Thursday on 4AX and it will be listed within a fund called Gaia Fund 1.”
Booysen said: “I’m going with Store-Age, a property company that’s local but it has a little bit of a different spin on property ... it’s essentially those storage units. I think they have about 50 sites locally and they’re growing actually quite significantly.”
