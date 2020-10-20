Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Gaia Fund and Stor-Age

Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

20 October 2020 - 08:52 Busines Day TV
Picture: 123RF/pedrosek
Picture: 123RF/pedrosek

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Gaia Fund 1 as her stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Stor-Age.

Kruger said: “We’ve really been looking for ways to invest into ESG Investments and particularly in SA to make a positive difference. We found a great investment there and in the Tsitsikamma community wind farm. It’s being listed on Thursday on 4AX and it will be listed within a fund called Gaia Fund 1.”

Booysen said: “I’m going with Store-Age, a property company that’s local but it has a little bit of a different spin on property ... it’s essentially those storage units. I think they have about 50 sites locally and they’re growing actually quite significantly.”

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Private equity outperforms, but there are lots of caveats

RisCura warns that PE is different from quoted equity and it is crucial to understand this
Opinion
6 months ago

Gaia infrastructure: taking a risk on the elements

Activist outfit Mergence may be the catalyst to unlock investor bounty at one of SA’s few listed green energy players
Money & Investing
10 months ago

BRIGHT KHUMALO: Four age-old lessons for investing

Keeping to these rules will ensure financial success
Opinion
4 days ago

Market data — October 18 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Markets boosted by renewed US ...
Markets
2.
Rand firmer amid hope US stimulus deal will be ...
Markets
3.
Covid-19 and Chinese demand factors push oil ...
Markets
4.
US stocks slide as stimulus deadline nears and ...
Markets
5.
Market data — October 19 2020
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.