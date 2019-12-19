Gaia infrastructure: taking a risk on the elements

Mergence Investment Managers, a relatively small player in the local asset management industry, continues to build a reputation for fearless forays into what might be seen as deep-value traps.

Last week Mergence — which has about R33bn in assets under management — emerged as an 11.8% shareholder in Gaia Infrastructure Capital, an investment company that backs renewable energy projects and infrastructure development.

Gaia listed in November 2015 at R10 a share. But its shares have gone steadily down, hitting a low of R4.50 last month before rebounding to their present level of R5.15.

Mergence was reluctant to say too much about plans for Gaia at this stage. But joint MD Brad Preston believes Gaia holds good-quality renewable energy assets that are performing well.

"The current share price is deeply discounting the value of these assets," he says. "We are in discussions with the board and other shareholders on how we can work constructively with the company and shareholders towards realising value for all equity holders of Gaia."

Significantly, a little over a week after the Mergence shareholding was disclosed, a handful of directors — Botha Schabort, Leon de Wit, Clive Ferreira and chief investment officer Matthys Nieuwoudt — resigned from the board with immediate effect. All four were founding partners of Gaia, which was started in 2012.

The big concern at Gaia is that the share price discounts the last stated tangible NAV of R10.45 a share by over 50%.