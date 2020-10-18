Market data — October 18 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
But finance minister Tito Mboweni is unlikely to throw caution to the wind and embark on a borrowing spree
The minister, who has been at the forefront of SA’s efforts to manage the coronavirus pandemic, is in quarantine at home with his wife, Dr May Mkhize
Given the upsurge in infections in Europe and the UK, it is unlikely there will be a big change
The unlisted industrial park owner is enjoying success in the East African capital city
The president says the state has committed R100bn over the next three years to create jobs through public and social employment as the labour market recovers
Innovation and business growth come from entrepreneurs — if they cannot operate more freely, who will make it happen?
The businessman has been charged with hiding $2bn in income from the US taxman using shell firms and bank accounts in the Caribbean, Bermuda and Switzerland
A 69th-minute goal by Letsoalo makes it a day to forget for Sundowns trio of coaches
Ahead of its opening, we chat to head chef Braam Beyers about what to expect from Cape Town’s latest fine-dining destination
