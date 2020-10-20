BHP sticks with its full-year guidance

Diversified miner BHP has maintained its full-year production guidance for most of its operations, though it is reviewing its target for its Cerrejon coal mine in Columbia due to a strike.

In an update for the three months to end-September, the group’s first quarter, BHP saw a 2% rise in group production year on year, with the miner saying it has continued to operate safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Petroleum production rose 1% to 27-million barrels quarter on quarter, while iron ore fell 1% and metallurgical coal production 17%, the latter two affected by planned maintenance activities.

Year on year, iron ore and metallurgical coal output were up 8% and 4% respectively.

BHP has maintained its production guidance for its 2021 year, though it is reviewing its 7-million tonnes guidance for Cerrejon in Columbia, where workers embarked on a strike on August 31 over wages and benefits.

“Group production rose 2% from a year ago driven by solid results in metallurgical coal and iron ore, our major growth projects made good progress, and we secured more options in copper, nickel and oil,” said CEO Mike Henry.

