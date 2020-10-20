Companies / Mining

BHP sticks with its full-year guidance

20 October 2020 - 08:25 Karl Gernetzky
BHP is reviewing its 7-million tonnes guidance for its Cerrejon coal mine in Columbia, where workers are on strike. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Diversified miner BHP has maintained its full-year production guidance for most of its operations, though it is reviewing its target for its Cerrejon coal mine in Columbia due to a strike.

In an update for the three months to end-September, the group’s first quarter, BHP saw a 2% rise in group production year on year, with the miner saying it has continued to operate safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Petroleum production rose 1% to 27-million barrels quarter on quarter, while iron ore fell 1% and metallurgical coal production 17%, the latter two affected by planned maintenance activities.

Year on year, iron ore and metallurgical coal output were up 8% and 4% respectively.

BHP has maintained its production guidance for its 2021 year, though it is reviewing its 7-million tonnes guidance for Cerrejon in Columbia, where workers embarked on a strike on August 31 over wages and benefits.

“Group production rose 2% from a year ago driven by solid results in metallurgical coal and iron ore, our major growth projects made good progress, and we secured more options in copper, nickel and oil,” said CEO Mike Henry.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

BHP backs away from Australian mining lobby group as it attacks Greens party

Responding to claims that the party will destroy mining jobs, a Greens party member said it will create more jobs in the new energy sector
Companies
1 week ago

Union goes on strike at Candelaria copper mine in Chile

The breakdown in wage negotiations  underscores potential supply risks as major producer Escondida enters mediation with its workers
Companies
1 week ago

BHP CEO bonus to be linked to being more climate friendly

Mike Henry and others will have 10% of short-term incentive payments tied to measures to curb emissions across its supply chain
Companies
1 month ago

