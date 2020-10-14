Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Adcock
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
14 October 2020 - 09:05
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Adcock Ingram as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock is Adcock Ingram, well known for Panado, it currently has about 65% of its revenue from prescriptions and over-the-counter meds and around 25% from hospital drug usage. It’s significantly derated this year and went down around 29% over the past 12 months.”
