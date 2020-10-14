Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Adcock

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

14 October 2020 - 09:05 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KENG PO LEUNG
Picture: 123RF/KENG PO LEUNG

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Adcock Ingram as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock is Adcock Ingram, well known for Panado, it currently has about 65% of its revenue from prescriptions and over-the-counter meds and around 25% from hospital drug usage. It’s significantly derated this year and went down around 29% over the past 12 months.”

