September 26 — Members of a feminist collective clash with police during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico.
September 27 — A home is engulfed in flames in St Helena, California, the US. Firefighters continued to battle several fast-spreading fires in northern California, including in the heart of the state’s wine country. Fires have killed about 31 people since mid-August. The state’s governor asked President Donald Trump for a presidential major disaster declaration to assist state and local fire response and recovery efforts.
September 28 — A man dressed as US President Donald Trump in a prison jumpsuit reads the New York Times in front of their office in the Manhattan borough of New York City in the US. The publication reported Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — and none in 10 of the previous 15 years — after years of reporting steep losses from business enterprises.
September 27 — A person walks through Luke Jerram’s In Memoriam artwork installation on Sandbanks beach in Poole, the UK. The installation is a memorial for the public to visit and remember all those who have died in the Covid-19 pandemic. The artwork is also a tribute to all the health-care workers and volunteers who have been risking their lives during the crisis.
September 27 — A woman wearing a protective face mask stands at a fence as she waits to leave the Palestinian Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which was reopened partially amid the spread of Covid-19, in the southern Gaza Strip.
September 29 — Cape Town singers entertain patients and staff at hospitals from the top of an open-air bus ahead of Adcock Ingram’s campaign to make October a “Month of Hope”.
September 29 — US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland, Ohio, the US. The Commission on Presidential Debates, a non-partisan group that has organised the events since 1988, said it would make unspecified changes to the format to prevent a repeat of Tuesday’s chaotic debate.
September 29 — An Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan’s forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Dozens have been reported killed and hundreds wounded since clashes broke out on Sunday.
September 29 — Passengers stand on the balconies of the Mein Schiff 6 cruise ship moored at the dock of Piraeus, Greece, after some of the crew members tested positive for Covid-19.
September 30 — Pope Francis meets with members of the clergy after his weekly general audience at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican.
September 30 — A police officer attends the memorial service and wreath laying ceremony for the late Lt-Col Charl Kinnear at Belhar in Cape Town. Kinnear was gunned down outside his home on September 18. The prominent Cape Town detective was a Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit section commander.
October 1 — Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears for his bail application at the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court, south of Johannesburg. Smith is facing charges of fraud and corruption and was granted bail.
