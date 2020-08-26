Adcock Ingram holds on to dividend amid Covid-19 uncertainty

Drugmaker Adcock Ingram has opted to hold on to a final dividend, citing market uncertainty and a subdued pharmaceutical market.

Revenue rose 4% to R7.34bn during the year to end-June, but profit for the year fell 2% to R682.1m.

The group cited unfavourable exchange rates, as well as R31m in Covid-19-related costs, including transport and meals for staff during lockdown.

The group generated strong cash flows in 2020, but growth was adversely affected by an almost complete absence of a cold and flu season in SA.

As a result of the slow performance of the pharmaceutical market since the end of March, as well as “extraordinary levels of uncertainty” regarding the economy, Adcock has opted not to pay a final dividend, having paid out 100c previously.

The group had net cash resources of R316.8m as of the end of June, from R448m previously.

