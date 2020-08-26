Adcock Ingram holds on to dividend amid Covid-19 uncertainty
The group’s revenue in the year to end-June improved, but faced pandemic-related costs
Drugmaker Adcock Ingram has opted to hold on to a final dividend, citing market uncertainty and a subdued pharmaceutical market.
Revenue rose 4% to R7.34bn during the year to end-June, but profit for the year fell 2% to R682.1m.
The group cited unfavourable exchange rates, as well as R31m in Covid-19-related costs, including transport and meals for staff during lockdown.
The group generated strong cash flows in 2020, but growth was adversely affected by an almost complete absence of a cold and flu season in SA.
As a result of the slow performance of the pharmaceutical market since the end of March, as well as “extraordinary levels of uncertainty” regarding the economy, Adcock has opted not to pay a final dividend, having paid out 100c previously.
The group had net cash resources of R316.8m as of the end of June, from R448m previously.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.