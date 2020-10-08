Money & Investing the g spot Mpumi Madisa: Bidvest’s new rock star BL PREMIUM

Mpumi Madisa officially took over as CEO of Bidvest last week, making her one of the youngest executives on the JSE at one of its biggest companies. The R76bn business, founded by Brian Joffe, is exposed to virtually every sector of the SA economy. We asked her whether it’s terrifying, or exciting.

MM: It’s both. Brian was a rock star, that’s what we used to call him, he was the best M&A brain in the country and Lindsay [Ralphs] worked with him all his life, so, yes, they are big shoes to fill.