WATCH: Stock picks — Transaction Capital and Adcock Ingram
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group talk to Business Day TV
18 September 2020 - 09:29
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Transaction Capital as his stock pick of the day and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Adcock Ingram.
Reeders said: “Possibly a little bit cynical, but it’s Transaction Capital. They’re in the business of funding the taxi industry and government has put in a lot that will save the industry and Transaction Capital has said that the industry has almost returned to pre-lockdown levels.”
Shutte said: “I’m also going for a stock that generates most of its revenues in SA, it’s called Adcock Ingram, a really solid pharmaceutical manufacturer.”
