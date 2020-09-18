Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Transaction Capital and Adcock Ingram

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group​ talk to Business Day TV

18 September 2020 - 09:29 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Transaction Capital as his stock pick of the day and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group​ chose Adcock Ingram.

Reeders said: “Possibly a little bit cynical, but it’s Transaction Capital. They’re in the business of funding the taxi industry and government has put in a lot that will save the industry and Transaction Capital has said that the industry has almost returned to pre-lockdown levels.”

Shutte said: “I’m also going for a stock that generates most of its revenues in SA, it’s called Adcock Ingram, a really solid pharmaceutical manufacturer.”

Transaction Capital warns Covid-19 has broken profit growth streak

The taxi financier says the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of the industry to SA
Companies
3 days ago

PIC rejects Musa CEO’s claims of paralysis

The PIC successfully applied to have Musa Group liquidated earlier in 2020
National
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Transaction Capital

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 week ago

Adcock Ingram and peers call for medicine price increase

The company says the weak rand is squeezing its margins
Companies
3 weeks ago

Adcock Ingram holds on to dividend amid Covid-19 uncertainty

The group’s revenue in the year to end-June improved, but faced pandemic-related costs
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand’s winning streak ends as traders await ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as investors mull Reserve ...
Markets
3.
JSE weakens ahead of Reserve Bank’s rate ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Friday
Markets
5.
Gold firms on virus concerns, US jobs data
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.