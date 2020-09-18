WATCH: Stock picks — Transaction Capital and Adcock Ingram

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Transaction Capital as his stock pick of the day and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group​ chose Adcock Ingram.

Reeders said: “Possibly a little bit cynical, but it’s Transaction Capital. They’re in the business of funding the taxi industry and government has put in a lot that will save the industry and Transaction Capital has said that the industry has almost returned to pre-lockdown levels.”

Shutte said: “I’m also going for a stock that generates most of its revenues in SA, it’s called Adcock Ingram, a really solid pharmaceutical manufacturer.”