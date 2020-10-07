WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye Stillwater

Deryck Janse van Rensburg, from Anchor, chose Sibanye Stillwater as his stock pick of the day.

“I quite like the profile of Sibanye, it is sitting at about R46.50 at the moment, it peaked at about R58. I do think we're probably going to see another part of stimulus announced from a global perspective and that should give some underpin to the hard commodities like gold and palladium in particular.”

