News Leader
WATCH: This is how the US election might affect financial markets
RMB’s John Cairns talks to BDTV about how markets will react to the US elections
07 October 2020 - 11:20
UPDATED 07 October 2020 - 12:57
The US election has come into sharp focus as voters will head to the polls in just under a month, but how might the outcome affect financial markets?
Business Day TV touched base with RMB's John Cairns to find out.
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.