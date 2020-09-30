Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Ferrari and Sibanye-Stillwater

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

30 September 2020 - 09:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/CHATTRAWUTT HANJUKKAM
Picture: 123RF/CHATTRAWUTT HANJUKKAM

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Ferrari as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Sibanye Stillwater.

Verster said: “Ferrari is the ultimate sports vehicle brand and I think in this world we’ll always have [the] have and [the] have-nots. Those that have sufficient wealth that want to buy themselves something sporty probably would think of Ferrari. Ferrari is also going into electrified vehicles now.”

Booysen said: “I’m going for Sibanye-Stillwater, and you know when you’re looking at any company as an investor, you’re essentially trusting the management team and if you look at what [CEO] Neal Froneman and his team have done there, it’s been absolutely spectacular over the last, say, five years.”

Ferrari’s Portofino evolves with more power

Award-winning V8 boosted to 456kW to quicken the hair-ruffling experience
Life
1 week ago

F1 celebrates Ferrari’s past at ‘awesome’ new track

Ferrari set to mark its 1000th world championship race at the Tuscan Grand Prix in Mugello
Sport
2 weeks ago

Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz gets taste of podium at Monza

But the Spaniard’s celebrations were for the benefit of television because there was no one there to share the big moment with
Sport
3 weeks ago

ALLAN SECCOMBE: Battery metals market is a great opportunity for Sibanye

The company is unlikely to pursue deals that can go wrong, and will likely stick to platinum and battery metals to increase growth
Opinion
5 days ago

Gold hedges lose their shine — again

SA’s gold majors have all taken hits on their hedges this year, thanks to record prices. So why are they at it again?
Money & Investing
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye-Stillwater

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about stock pick of the day
Markets
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE lifts on positive economic data
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips ahead of first US ...
Markets
4.
Anxiety over SAA shows in bond yields
Markets
5.
Rand weakens as markets shift focus to US politics
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.