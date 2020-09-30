Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Ferrari and Sibanye-Stillwater
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Ferrari as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Sibanye Stillwater.
Verster said: “Ferrari is the ultimate sports vehicle brand and I think in this world we’ll always have [the] have and [the] have-nots. Those that have sufficient wealth that want to buy themselves something sporty probably would think of Ferrari. Ferrari is also going into electrified vehicles now.”
Booysen said: “I’m going for Sibanye-Stillwater, and you know when you’re looking at any company as an investor, you’re essentially trusting the management team and if you look at what [CEO] Neal Froneman and his team have done there, it’s been absolutely spectacular over the last, say, five years.”
