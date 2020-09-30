WATCH: Stock picks — Ferrari and Sibanye-Stillwater

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Ferrari as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Sibanye Stillwater.

Verster said: “Ferrari is the ultimate sports vehicle brand and I think in this world we’ll always have [the] have and [the] have-nots. Those that have sufficient wealth that want to buy themselves something sporty probably would think of Ferrari. Ferrari is also going into electrified vehicles now.”

Booysen said: “I’m going for Sibanye-Stillwater, and you know when you’re looking at any company as an investor, you’re essentially trusting the management team and if you look at what [CEO] Neal Froneman and his team have done there, it’s been absolutely spectacular over the last, say, five years.”