JSE improves on US stimulus package hopes
US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin both expressed hope for a breakthrough in partisan stimulus negotiations
01 October 2020 - 11:46
The JSE was firmer on Thursday as renewed hopes about the US stimulus package lifted sentiment, while political uncertainty remains a threat.
US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin both expressed hope for a breakthrough in partisan stimulus negotiations, with Mnuchin saying that an agreement had been reached on the contentious issue of direct payment to Americans, clearing a significant hurdle in moving forward
