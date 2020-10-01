Markets JSE improves on US stimulus package hopes US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin both expressed hope for a breakthrough in partisan stimulus negotiations BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Thursday as renewed hopes about the US stimulus package lifted sentiment, while political uncertainty remains a threat.

US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin both expressed hope for a breakthrough in partisan stimulus negotiations, with Mnuchin saying that an agreement had been reached on the contentious issue of direct payment to Americans, clearing a significant hurdle in moving forward