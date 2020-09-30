Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Amazon
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
30 September 2020 - 09:10
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Amazon as her stock pick of the day.
“It’s a bit odd because Amazon is one of the Faangs [Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet, which was formerly known as Google] that is trading almost at an all-time high, however, it had to delay its Prime Day by a few months ... it’s now announced the date for Prime to be the 14th and 15th of October and that is probably going to be extended almost to Black Friday and beyond.”
