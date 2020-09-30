FREE | Read the Sept 2020 issue of Business Day Commercial Property

In the September issue of Business Day Commercial Property, SA business leaders explain that while the sector has been hit by Covid-19, the rise in e-commerce adoption – particularly for fast-moving consumer goods, food, pharma and health-related products – has increased the demand for modern logistic real estate.

We also share insights from business leaders on issues related to vacancy rates, the market outlook for the industry, and key strategies that businesses need to employ to recover from the effects of the pandemic.