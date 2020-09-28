THE GUARDIAN: Return to music normality looks unlikely

Orchestras and opera companies are in an appalling position. Their entire identity, their reason for existence and their financial model is based on large numbers of people sitting in proximity indoors, on stage and in the audience. But this is an impossibility given the growing scientific consensus that Covid-19 is partly spread by tiny aerosol droplets that can linger in ill-ventilated spaces.

As a result, many such artists are now staring into a financial abyss. The UK Musicians’ Union says more than a third of musicians are considering leaving the profession altogether.

The hard of heart might just nod at this, and declare that if circumstances dictate that you can’t sing or play, you should get on with driving a van or working in an Amazon distribution centre. But most people would regard this as a grotesque waste of talent and training, and an unspeakable loss for those whose lives are dedicated to sparking the elusive, magical connection between artist and audience.

Under these circumstances what institutions want, above all, is clarity on when they can resume activities “as normal”. This is understandable. But imagining that there will be a clear, smooth path towards “normality” is folly.

In case any confirmation were needed, recent weeks have shown that Covid-19 does not respect timetables set out by any national government. Restrictions have to be enforced and lifted with precious little warning as the infection rate waxes and wanes, until a vaccine becomes available. But as more is learnt about Covid-19 some things are becoming clearer: the risk of infection is much reduced outdoors; small-scale, local, open-air activities are likely to remain possible.

This is the reality large-scale musical organisations would do well to embrace. It may mean reversing every assumption they know, it may mean orchestras become communities of musicians who operate in small groups, as opposed to the massed ranks they were employed to be — but the path of becoming radically local, community-centred organisations that perform in places other than grand concert halls lies open. So does the acceleration of connecting with audiences digitally. /London, September 27