Markets

Market data — September 30 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

30 September 2020 - 22:29
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE lifts on positive economic data
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
3.
Anxiety over SAA shows in bond yields
Markets
4.
Rand remains muted as investors digest inflation ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Ferrari and ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.