Market data — September 30 2020

Decision not to use rights fund to pay fees to another division of the company will please investors
The auction delay means network operators that had been granted temporary spectrum during the lockdown will get to keep it until March 2021
The IEC said Party of Action had objected to ActionSA’s application to register as a political party, with the SA flag also being problematic
The software business joins Asana trading on the New York Stock Exchange in a pair of direct listings
RMB executive says the industry will remain a ‘relative bright spot’ in the ailing SA economy
The alternative small business lender, Lulalend, says payment timeframes of 30, 60 or 90 days can be crippling for small businesses
New prime minister Alexander de Croo‘s government will officially start work on Thursday when he and fellow ministers are sworn in by King Philippe
Saru to pull its four teams out of cross-border franchise competition and seeks to align with Europe’s PRO14
Gary Cotterell gives the new generation TAG Heuer Connected a trial run, and finds it a personal best
