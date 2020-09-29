Markets

WATCH: Is a rand rally on the cards?

RMB’s John Cairns talks to Business Day TV about the local currency’s performance

29 September 2020 - 09:41 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the rand, but some analysts are optimistic that a rebound may be on the cards once the dust settles on the pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to John Cairns from RMB about the local currency.

