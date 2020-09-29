News Leader
WATCH: Is a rand rally on the cards?
RMB’s John Cairns talks to Business Day TV about the local currency’s performance
29 September 2020 - 09:41
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the rand, but some analysts are optimistic that a rebound may be on the cards once the dust settles on the pandemic.
Business Day TV spoke to John Cairns from RMB about the local currency.
