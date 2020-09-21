Companies Schroders report Investors expect high returns despite the pandemic Markets will have to perform well in last two months of 2020 for optimism to be realised BL PREMIUM

The prospect of the weakest economy in about a century due to the Covid-19 outbreak has not dented the confidence of local investors who expect to make double-digit returns from the stock market, a report by global investment manager Schroders shows.

The JSE may deliver total average annual total return of 12.67%, almost 2 percentage points higher than the global average, the UK-based company that oversees about £525bn (R12-trillion) for clients worldwide, said in a report last week. Expectations for 2020 are similar to what respondents said they had expected for 2019, when SA investors called for an average 13.8% gain.