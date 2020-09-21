Schroders report
Investors expect high returns despite the pandemic
Markets will have to perform well in last two months of 2020 for optimism to be realised
21 September 2020 - 05:05
The prospect of the weakest economy in about a century due to the Covid-19 outbreak has not dented the confidence of local investors who expect to make double-digit returns from the stock market, a report by global investment manager Schroders shows.
The JSE may deliver total average annual total return of 12.67%, almost 2 percentage points higher than the global average, the UK-based company that oversees about £525bn (R12-trillion) for clients worldwide, said in a report last week. Expectations for 2020 are similar to what respondents said they had expected for 2019, when SA investors called for an average 13.8% gain.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now