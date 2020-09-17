Rand’s winning streak ends as traders await expected rate cut
But Anchor Capital chief investment officer Nolan Wapenaar says there is ‘a reasonable prospect of rates remaining on hold for now’
17 September 2020 - 11:20
UPDATED 17 September 2020 - 12:38
The rand snapped its four-day winning streaking on Thursday as markets await the SA Reserve Bank’s interest-rate decision later in the day.
At 10.10am, the rand had weakened 0.63% to R16.3745/$, 0.47% to R19.3157/€ and 0.54% to R21.1842/£. The euro had weakened 0.12% to $1.1797. The local currency is down 14.19% so far in 2020 year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now