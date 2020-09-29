News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 bit into Remgro’s profit
Remgro CEO Jannie Durand talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
29 September 2020 - 09:30
Remgro has reported a 61.4% slump in full-year headline earnings.
The company said the decrease is largely due to the effect on underlying investments.
Business Day TV spoke to Remgro CEO Jannie Durand about the company’s performance.
