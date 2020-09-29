Companies

WATCH: How Covid-19 bit into Remgro’s profit

Remgro CEO Jannie Durand talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

29 September 2020 - 09:30 Business Day TV
Remgro CEO Jannie Durand. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Remgro CEO Jannie Durand. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Remgro has reported a 61.4% slump in full-year headline earnings.

The company said the decrease is largely due to the effect on underlying investments.

Business Day TV spoke to Remgro CEO Jannie Durand about the company’s performance.

A battered Remgro questions strength of SA’s rebound

Investment holding company licks wounds post lockdown as annual headline earnings fall 61%
Companies
15 hours ago

Trade of the Month: AVI vs RCL Foods

The selection for September is to go long on AVI and short on RCL Foods
Companies
5 days ago

Multi asset high equity funds: The one-stop shop solution

The high equity funds lost R18bn last year and at current trends the fast-growing money market funds will overtake them in about a year’s time
Companies
5 days ago

Remgro is short on details and mum on any dividend

And for those tired of long commutes, Divercity is bringing a gem of a precinct to Joburg’s inner city
Companies
1 week ago

Remgro warns of profit fall as Covid-19 hits investees

Headline earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to fall as much as 75% in the group's year to end-June
Companies
1 week ago

