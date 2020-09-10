Markets Rand muted as focus shifts to ECB policy meeting The euro’s rally to a two-year high is making European Central Bank officials nervous BL PREMIUM

The rand was little changed on Thursday as investor focus shifted to the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting later in the day.

The rand staged a decent recovery to the R16.60/$ level on Wednesday, tracking a stronger euro, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.