Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips ahead of first US presidential debate The local bourse tracked global markets ahead of the debate, the outcome of which is expected to affect market sentiment BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Tuesday as investors mull a possible US fiscal stimulus package, while focus turns to the presidential debate later.

US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are set to face off in the first presidential debate, an event analysts believe will affect market sentiment.