Markets Rand slips as markets anticipate Trump-Biden electoral debate Earlier, the rand worsened to a low of R17.2069/$, according to Infront data BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Tuesday, along with its emerging-market peers, as focus shifted to the US presidential election debate later on Tuesday.

Investors’ focus will be on the first US presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead of the November election, with the hope of getting information on their policy plans.