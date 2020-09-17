JSE faces weaker markets on Thursday ahead of Reserve Bank decision

The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday morning, as investors digest the US Federal Reserve policy announcement overnight.

The Fed indicated that interest rates may not be raised until 2023, but said part of its expectations hinged on fiscal stimulus from Congress, which is deadlocked on the issue.

The Fed also did not announce an increase in bond purchases, which some in the market expected.

Locally, focus is on the Reserve Bank policy announcement later, with the market split in terms of interest rate expectations, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.

Sentiment may be boosted by the announcement that SA will be moving to a level 1 lockdown on Sunday, further reopening the economy to activity.

In morning trade on Thursday, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.99% and the Hang Seng 1.61%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had fallen 1.96%.

Gold was down 0.99% to $1,939.50/oz, while platinum had fallen 2.8% to $945.09. Brent crude was 1.32% lower at $41.71 a barrel.

The rand was 0.8% weaker at R16.40/$, largely giving up Wednesday’s gains.

Woolworths is due to report its results for the year to end-June later, having warned of a profit fall as it battles with the fallout from Covid-19.

Technology group Cognition Holdings is also due to release its results for its year to end-June later, recently warning that Covid-19 has disrupted business, and it has written down parts of it business.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za