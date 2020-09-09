JSE faces slipping Asian markets on Wednesday
The tech sell-off resumed on Wall Street overnight, while Brexit and concern over a US-China trade war weighed on markets
09 September 2020 - 07:13
The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with the rand hovering under R17/$, as investor concern over Brexit and US-China trade conflict weighs on activity.
Last week’s tech sell-off resumed on Tuesday in US markets, with US President Donald Trump reiterating that the US was seeking to “decouple” from the Chinese economy.
