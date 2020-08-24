Six reasons to consider investing in tech in a post-pandemic world

Although technology was central to the economy and businesses before the pandemic, society has doubled down on that need since the lockdown. Just as hunting and gathering were arguably humanity's first-most successful adaptation, today almost everyone depends on cloud computing, streaming, and e-commerce to survive.

“Technology firms were increasingly central to the economy and businesses throughout the ages, but more so in difficult times like these,” says Jonathan Curtis, Franklin Equity Group vice-president, portfolio manager and analyst.

“The driving long-term theme is what we call digital transformation, the idea that new technologies are changing the way companies do business, not just within the information technology space, but across the global economy.”

Pioneers of vital technologies will drive the post-pandemic investment market, according to Franklin Templeton, headquartered in the middle of the Silicon Valley in the US, in the proximity of leading tech companies, research universities and venture capital firms.

Here’s a look at the top six reasons why the world is heading to a new digital reality:

Welcome to the new normal

The Economist recently noted that one of the obvious consequences of the current pandemic will be “the infusion of data-enabled services into ever more aspects of life”. In short, expect digital transformation to be an even bigger imperative for organisations in the future.