Shoprite to quit Kenya in reversal of strategy

Shoprite plans to pull the plug on its Kenyan operations by December, stepping up a retreat from a cross-border expansion that once underlined its relentless push for higher returns.

Africa’s biggest grocer, which also reported a 16.6% increase in annual profits, is in the middle of reviewing a long-term strategy pushed by former CEO Whitey Basson, who rolled out hundreds of stores in risky but lucrative markets such as Nigeria, Angola and Zambia.

CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said the company would close two remaining stores in East Africa’s economic powerhouse after shutting one in the past few months, recoiling from a 2018 plan to build a presence in the country.

He said the retailer was not exiting "in totality" all 13 of the countries in the rest of Africa it is present in. It was just on a review process to improve its return on investment.

"We should be out of Kenya by the end of December.

"We went in there with a very specific plan with a number of stores for critical mass," said Engelbrecht, who pushed the company into the country at the time when two established Kenyan food retailers were fighting for survival.

Engelbrecht, who inherited the pan-African expansion strategy from Basson when he took the reins in 2017, said its Kenyan plans were thrown off course by failure to secure trading space and by the Covid-19 pandemic, which is expected to ravage a once-robust Kenyan economy.

"In the meantime who is going to foot the bill?" asked Engelbrecht.

Although Kenya contributes a small portion to the group’s R157bn revenues from well over 1,600 outlets, the decision underlines Engelbrecht’s unwavering commitment to deliver returns on invested capital.

Kenya would be the second African country in which Shoprite is withdrawing after unveiling plans in August to walk away from Nigeria, whose commercial proposition has been trashed by currency devaluations and the weakening price of oil, the export mainstay of the West African country.

Shoprite said talks regarding the sale of the Nigerian business, whose 20 stores brought in more than R2.7bn, or a contribution of almost 2% to the company’s top line as of the end of June, were at an advanced stage. "The due diligence process is in progress and expected to be completed by the end of September," Shoprite said in the earnings report.

It showed a 16.6% increase to 717c in adjusted diluted headline earnings per share, a widely watched profit gauge that strips out certain one-off items such as the effects of currency swings and hyperinflation.

Shares in Shoprite closed 10.81% higher at R129, their biggest one-day gain in almost six months.

The company, whose asset disposal programme has helped build up a R12.1bn cash pile, raised the final dividend by 39% to 227c per share, after paying down debt racked up to fund its cross-border expansion drive.

It slashed net borrowings, which exclude lease liabilities, by more than three-quarters, and Engelbrecht said the company would take advantage of SA’s historically low interest rates to refinance its dollar-denominated debt of $433m partially with a new R2.5bn rand-denominated debt.

The company, whose net debt to core earnings of 0.2 times is well below the agreed levels with lenders of 2.5 times, expects to have its dollar borrowings shrink to $80m by the end of the 2021 calendar year. The ratio is a key measure that shows how well a company’s earnings can cover its debt. With Karl Gernetzky

