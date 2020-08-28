Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Investec S&P Autocall

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

28 August 2020 - 12:26 Business Day TV
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Investec S&P Autocall as his stock pick of the day.

“Considering the uncertainty about the future I’m going for the Investec S&P Autocall. It starts on the 15th of September and it gives a guarantee on the performance given the flat market.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify Apple Podcasts Pocket Casts | Player.fm

