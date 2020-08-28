Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec S&P Autocall
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
28 August 2020 - 12:26
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Investec S&P Autocall as his stock pick of the day.
“Considering the uncertainty about the future I’m going for the Investec S&P Autocall. It starts on the 15th of September and it gives a guarantee on the performance given the flat market.”
Or listen to the full audio:
