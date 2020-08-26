JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Wednesday
Focus is on the Jackson Hole symposium in the US, which is expected to produce policy guidance
26 August 2020 - 07:21
The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Wednesday morning, though Tencent is higher, as investors watch for the outcome of the Jackson Hole symposium in the US.
The meeting of central bankers is expected to produce guidance on future policy, while sentiment has been boosted by positive news regarding a potential vaccine. US and Chinese officials have also affirmed their support for a partial trade deal signed in January.
