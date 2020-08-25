Markets

Market data — August 25 2020

Market data including bonds and forward rates

25 August 2020 - 22:31
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Due to techical issues some market information could not be included.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in almost three ...
Markets
2.
Rand extends gains on US-China trade deal hopes
Markets
3.
JSE set for second day of gains on virus ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in almost three ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.