Market data — August 25 2020

Market data including bonds and forward rates
President denounces corruption in his weekly diary amid absence of high-profile prosecutions and convictions
In a shot at the president, union leaders say writing letters is not enough to end the scourge of corruption
Cyril Ramaphosa has to clean up the party but his problems are systemic and operational
Furniture retailer says it plans to purchase 10% of available share capital
Seven of the nine components improved in June
If they are allowed to reject Covid-19 claims it would appear their policies are just a rough guide to interpret as it suits their interests
Report points to a bumpy economic recovery — and risks for President Donald Trump’s re-election
Argentina forward sends fax to Barcelona telling them he wishes to leave immediately
After a slow start, SA now has skilled practitioners of the cultivar who have perfected their art over many vintages
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Due to techical issues some market information could not be included.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.