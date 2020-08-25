JSE follows weaker Chinese stocks
However, US and Chinese officials signalled progress regarding the initial phase of the trade deal following a phone call
25 August 2020 - 11:47
The JSE was lower on Tuesday, tracking Chinese stocks as investors digested the latest developments in the US-China trade negotiations.
At 10.57am, the JSE all share was down 0.50% to 56,342.51 points and the top 40 lost 0.48%. Platinum miners lost 2.66% and resources 1.24%.
