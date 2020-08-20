Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks weaker global stocks amid Fed’s glum economic outlook Spain re-emerges as the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe after recording the highest number of daily infections on the continent this week BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Thursday as Europe grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases, while a dire economic outlook from the US Federal Reserve also weighed on sentiment.

France reported its biggest increase in new coronavirus cases since early May, before the country emerged from an almost two-month lockdown. Meanwhile, Spain has re-emerged as the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe after recording the highest number of daily infections on the continent this week.