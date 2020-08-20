Markets JSE on track for third day of losses as global equities slump BL PREMIUM

The JSE was set for its third day of losses on Thursday, tracking global equities as the US Federal Reserve’s dim economic outlook and US-China trade tensions weighed on sentiment.

At 9.45am, the JSE all share was down 0.98% to 55,879.11 points and the top 40 1.02%. Banks dropped 1.16% and gold miners 2%.