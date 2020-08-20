JSE on track for third day of losses as global equities slump
20 August 2020 - 10:37
The JSE was set for its third day of losses on Thursday, tracking global equities as the US Federal Reserve’s dim economic outlook and US-China trade tensions weighed on sentiment.
At 9.45am, the JSE all share was down 0.98% to 55,879.11 points and the top 40 1.02%. Banks dropped 1.16% and gold miners 2%.
