JSE slips after release of weak Chinese data
Chinese data showed a slower-than-expected rise in industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales in July
14 August 2020 - 12:43
The JSE was weaker on Friday, with its global peers mixed as investors remain cautious over a delayed US stimulus package decision and disappointing Chinese data.
Chinese data showed a slower-than-expected rise in industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales for the month of July, reflecting the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on consumers.
