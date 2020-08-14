Markets JSE slips after release of weak Chinese data Chinese data showed a slower-than-expected rise in industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales in July BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Friday, with its global peers mixed as investors remain cautious over a delayed US stimulus package decision and disappointing Chinese data.

Chinese data showed a slower-than-expected rise in industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales for the month of July, reflecting the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on consumers.